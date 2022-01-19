Sept. 4, 1955 - Jan. 13, 2022

DANBURY, WI - Ronald Keith (Fuzzy) Stockman, age 66, a resident of Danbury, Wisconsin, passed away on January 13, 2022, at Spooner Health Systems.

Ronnie was born in Valparaiso, Indiana on September 4, 1955 to Walter and Phyllis Stockman. His hometown was Hebron, Indiana.

He married Nila Rittel, on April 12, 1975. They would have celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary this year.

Ronnie loved people and he had a way of getting their stories and becoming friends with perfect strangers. He owned and operated The Towne Sweep for over 28 years. His hobbies included refurbishing old vehicles and his pride and joy was his 1960 B-Model Mack. He loved to drive and travel wherever the road led him.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Ronnie will be forever missed by his wife, Nila; son, Jason Stockman; daughter, Sylvia Stockman; granddaughter, Leah Stockman (Tyler "Billy" Weddington); brothers: Chester (Cindy) Stockman, Kenny (Patty) Stockman, Steve (Kerri) Stockman and Dean (Lesley) Stockman; and his sister, Sheryl (Rich) Souza; along with nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews; and so many loving and true friends.