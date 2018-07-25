EAST CHICAGO, IN - Ronald Kubiszewski, age 55, of East Chicago, passed away at home on Sunday, July 22, 2018. Ronald is survived by his loving family, siblings: Richard Kubiszewski, Donna Kubiszewski and Tina Kubiszewski; and neice, Nicole (Joshua) Kennedy. Preceded in death by parents: Eugene and Jean Kubiszewski.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 27, 2018 beginning at 9:30 a.m. at FIFE FUNERAL HOME, with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 1445 Hoffman St., Hammond, IN. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville, IN. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 26, 2018 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN.
Ronald was a life-long resident of East Chicago and worked for the City of East Chicago for many years. He loved spending time with his family and watching the Cubs games. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. To share a memory or send a permanent online condolence, logon to: