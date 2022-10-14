March 4, 1952 - Oct. 11, 2022

PLYMOUTH, IN - Ronald Kuss passed away at the age of 70 on October 11, 2022.

Ron is survived by: his wife of 51 years, Joyce Kuss (nee Demkovich); children: Brian Kuss and Jacki Vance-Kuss; their spouses: Nikki Kuss and Travis Vance; grandson, Tyler Kuss; and cat, Caroline. Ron is also survived by his siblings: Paul Kuss, Carl Kuss, John Kuss, Lorraine Smutniak, and Joan Kuhn.

Ron grew up in Whiting, Indiana, and shortly after graduating high school married the love of his life, Joyce. Together, they raised their happy family of children and pets. In recent years, Ron has enjoyed his well-earned retirement, spending time traveling, gardening, cooking and baking, gaming, and taking care of others, be it his own family and friends or others that needed a helping hand. He will be remembered with love always by his family whenever they grow a particularly impressive vegetable, cook an amazing meal, or watch National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.

Ron will be memorialized at a casual ceremony on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION AND RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you please make a donation to your local animal shelter. To donate to the Humane Society, please visit their website:

