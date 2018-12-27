EAST CHICAGO, IN - Ronald L. 'Cooley' Cooley age 73, of East Chicago, passed away Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at The University of Chicago Hospitals in Chicago, IL. Survivors four sons, Fushuan, Tavaris, Tremaine and Tremel Cooley; two daughters, Tina Arrington and Francesca Cooley; five grandchildren; one brother, Leroy (Delores) Cooley; one sister, Shirley Cooley; significant other, Pamela Worlds and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends,
Preceded in death by son, Aaron Jefferson Cooley; parents, Roy and Margaret Cooley; brother, Lawrence Cooley and sister, Gwendolyn Cooley Davis.
Closed Casket Funeral Services will be held Friday, December 28, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 4911 McCook Avenue, East Chicago, Rev. Douglas Sloss, officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery Griffith
Mr. Cooley was a 1963 graduate of East Chicago Roosevelt High School; a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from the East Chicago Street Department.
HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Cooley family during their time of loss.