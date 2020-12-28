PARK FOREST, IL - Ronald L. Eskridge, age 82, of Park Forest, Illinois formerly of Chicago, Illinois and Schneider, Indiana passed away on December 24, 2020. Ron graduated from Lowell High School in Lowell, Indiana Class of 1957.

Loving brother to Robert (Charlene) Eskridge. Preceded in death by his siblings: Shirley (late Joseph) Cassady, Carol (late William Bryan) Mahone, David (late Patricia) Eskridge and Karin Eskridge. Dear son to the late Wilbur and late Goldie (nee Smallwood) Eskridge. Beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Ron retired from Rich Township High School District as a Janitor-Custodian; he grew up playing baseball with a lifelong love for Chicago Sports especially for the Cubs and Bears. Ron was an avid bowler and was apart of a bowling league for many years, he also enjoyed horse racing as well as casinos from time to time. Ron served proudly in the U.S. Army. Ron will be missed by everyone who knew him.

Due to the current circumstances and restrictions caused by Covid-19, we ask that you please follow the state's guidelines of wearing masks/face coverings and social distancing. On behalf of the family and the funeral home staff, we would like to thank you for your cooperation.

Arrangements entrusted to KERR-PARZYGNOT FUNERAL HOME 540 Dixie Hwy. (at Joe Orr Rd.), Chicago Heights, IL 60411. Burial at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, Illinois on Tuesday, December 29th at 12:30 P.M., will be leaving from the funeral home at 11:15AM. Info: (708) 754-0016