MERRILLVILLE, IN - Ronald L. Jones, age 70, of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

Ronald is survived by his children: Nicole Turner, Patrick Jones; grandchildren: Ryann, Phoenix, and Jax Turner of Arkansas; siblings: Patrick (Christine) Jones, Randall (Aldo) Jones, Cathy (Michael) Popjevach, Kimberly (Chet Newsome) Puskar, Martha (Peter) Breuckman, Sheri (John Owen) Sejda; and mother, Kathryn Jones.

Ronald was preceded in death by his father, Shannon Jones; and brother, Mitchell Dean Jones.

Ronald was retired from Conrail.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre in Crown Point, IN. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.