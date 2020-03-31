NEW LENOX, IL - Ronald L. Lorenz, age 84, New Lenox, IL formerly of Lansing IL, passed away March 30, 2020 at his home in New Lenox, IL.

Ronald is survived by his loving children, Joe (Erin) Lorenz, Jeff (Sharon) Lorenz, Janell (Jeff) McDonald, grandchildren, Elyse Lorenz, John (Kara) Lorenz, Lauren Lorenz, Jessica (Dan) O'Sullivan, Carissa Lorenz, Mark Lorenz, Leah McDonald, Alex McDonald and Ryan McDonald.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ronald was preceded in death by his wife Nancy (Smith) and parents George and Anna Lorenz (Dockweiler).

Ron was a former member of St. John Lutheran Church and Trinity Lutheran Church both in Lansing, IL and a current member of Trinity Lutheran Church in New Lenox, IL. Ronald was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, who will always be remembered and never forgotten.

Due to the COVID-19 virus, funeral services will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. John Lutheran Church, Lansing, IL, Trinity Lutheran Church, Lansing, IL or Trinity Lutheran Church, New Lenox, IL would be appreciated.

For information, www.kurtzmorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700.