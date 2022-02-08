June 26, 1948 - Jan. 31, 2022

SUPRISE, AZ - Ronald L. Price passed away peacefully at the age of 73, on Monday, January 31, 2022, in his winter home in Surprise, Arizona.

Ron is survived by his wife of 48 years, Ruth Ann (nee Saalwaechter); four children: Ronda (Stephen) Brinley, MD, Rachel (Brian) Bell, PhD, Erin (Brent) Renwick, and Erik (Elizabeth) Price; nine grandchildren, ages 5 to 14; three siblings: Mary (Marty) Lorenz, Tom Price and Tim Price; as well as numerous nieces; great-nieces; nephews and great-nephews.

Ron earned degrees from Indiana University, taught in Plymouth, then had school administrative positions in both Knox and Highland. He retired as Assistant Superintendent from the Merrillville Community School Corporation following a stroke in 2005. Ron and his family have greatly appreciated the continued support of many friends and co-workers in the ensuing years.

A celebration of his life will be held in Indiana at a later date.