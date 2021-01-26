Aug. 17, 1935 - Jan. 22, 2021

WANATAH, IN - Ronald Leon Bailey, 85, of Wanatah passed away Friday, January 22, 2021 due to complications from the COVID-19 virus. He was born August 17, 1935 in Rensselaer to Leon and Catherine (Redelman) Bailey and attended Clinton Township School. Ronald was the proud owner and operator of Ronald L. Bailey & Son Trucking LLC in Wanatah for decades. He knew more about work ethic than the average man, that's for sure. He wore it on his sleeve, figuratively and literally. People recognized this when they met and spent time with him. That was Ronald Bailey, no ifs, ands, or buts. He got it done and he only got it done the right way. No half way about it!

Ronald was the softest tough guy you'll meet. Under the stern step of protecting and providing for his family was a man that had a heart bigger than his body. He didn't necessarily show it by giving hugs, but he did so by being there in need for almost anyone. The man never stopped doing things for others. He was a real problem solver and was regarded highly because of it. He even found his place as the unofficial "Mayor" of his own town. That's how people regarded Ron Bailey. The mark he made on others will be felt for lifetimes.