WANATAH, IN - Ronald Leon Bailey, 85, of Wanatah passed away Friday, January 22, 2021 due to complications from the COVID-19 virus. He was born August 17, 1935 in Rensselaer to Leon and Catherine (Redelman) Bailey and attended Clinton Township School. Ronald was the proud owner and operator of Ronald L. Bailey & Son Trucking LLC in Wanatah for decades. He knew more about work ethic than the average man, that's for sure. He wore it on his sleeve, figuratively and literally. People recognized this when they met and spent time with him. That was Ronald Bailey, no ifs, ands, or buts. He got it done and he only got it done the right way. No half way about it!
Ronald was the softest tough guy you'll meet. Under the stern step of protecting and providing for his family was a man that had a heart bigger than his body. He didn't necessarily show it by giving hugs, but he did so by being there in need for almost anyone. The man never stopped doing things for others. He was a real problem solver and was regarded highly because of it. He even found his place as the unofficial "Mayor" of his own town. That's how people regarded Ron Bailey. The mark he made on others will be felt for lifetimes.
The pride in what he owned was always so easily recognized and seen even from a distance. The shine of any of his vehicles could rival the sun itself at times. Basically, Ronald Bailey never had a dirty car or semi-truck on the road. If you saw a spotless semi going down the road, it was probably his or any of the other Bailey boys for that matter. The condition of a man's things can be a reflection of them as a person, and Ronald took the time to reflect himself and personally through the way he kept his things. His passion and love was for his shining clean semis and his white "57" Chevy hard top. He always enjoyed searching his "auto books" for a good used vehicle for someone in need!
On September 10, 1960 he married Dolores Wroblewski who survives along with their children: David Bailey (Maria Hughes) of Wanatah and Kimberly K. (Bill) Bailey Oliver of Mill Creek, IN; grandchildren: Clinton Worthington and Derek Hughes; step-grandchildren: Barry (Charity) Oliver and Ashley Oliver (Eric Berg); great-grandchildren: Ainsley and Briggs Oliver; and siblings: Charles Bailey (Patti Wilson), Paul (Sharon) Bailey, Joyce (John) Brust and Janet (Dan) Rosenbaum. He was preceded in death by his parents; step-grandson, Jason Oliver; and siblings: Harold, Delos and Duane Bailey, Jean Polite, Mary Mockler and Betty McMahan.
A visitation will be held Thursday, from 2:00 - 6:00 p.m. at Moeller Funeral Home, Valparaiso. A private family funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. Friday, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with public procession to follow to Graceland Mausoleum. Video webcast of the service will be available after 1:00 pm Friday. Memorial donations may be made to Sacred Heart Church or Wanatah Lions Club.