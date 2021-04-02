Ronald Leonard Roszkowski
June 8, 1951 — March 29, 2021
CARMEL, IN — Ronald Leonard Roszkowski, 69, of Carmel, IN, passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021. Ronald was born June 8, 1951.
Ron practiced dentistry in Indiana for over 40 years.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Michael Joseph Roszkowski and Jane (Jenny) B. Roszkowski; brother, Michael John Roszkowski; and sister, Loretta J. (Tony) Grella. Also preceded in death by father-in-law, Robert W. Eber.
Ron is survived by his wife of 41 years, Linda K. (Eber), of Carmel, IN; two daughters, Kristen Stephens and Julie Walker, of Carmel, IN; one son, Jeffrey R. Roszkowski, of Carmel, IN; two sisters: Barbara J. (Dr. Paul) Bivens, of Safety Harbor, FL and Diane H. Figueroa, of Riverview, FL; mother-in-law, Loretta Eber, of Noblesville, IN; and brother-in-law, Dr. Bob (Debbie) Eber, of Ann Arbor, Michigan. He is also survived by two grandsons, Graham Walker and Gabriel Stephens, and one granddaughter, Samantha Stephens, all of Carmel, IN. Ron is also survived by many wonderful nieces, nephews and cousins.
A visitation for Ron will be held Saturday, April 3, 2021, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 100 W. 86th St., Indianapolis, IN 46260, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Carmel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Ronald Roszkowski to support Dr. Dan Catenacci's cancer research at the University of Chicago Medicine. Checks may be made payable to the "University of Chicago Medicine" and sent to the following address: University of Chicago Gift Administration and Business Data, Ronald Roszkowski Memorial, 5235 S. Harper Court, 4th Floor, Chicago, IL 60615. Or, you can donate online at: giving.uchicago.edu/Ronald-Roszkowski.
To read the full obituary, please go to www.leppertmortuary.com.