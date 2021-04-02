Ronald Leonard Roszkowski

Ron is survived by his wife of 41 years, Linda K. (Eber), of Carmel, IN; two daughters, Kristen Stephens and Julie Walker, of Carmel, IN; one son, Jeffrey R. Roszkowski, of Carmel, IN; two sisters: Barbara J. (Dr. Paul) Bivens, of Safety Harbor, FL and Diane H. Figueroa, of Riverview, FL; mother-in-law, Loretta Eber, of Noblesville, IN; and brother-in-law, Dr. Bob (Debbie) Eber, of Ann Arbor, Michigan. He is also survived by two grandsons, Graham Walker and Gabriel Stephens, and one granddaughter, Samantha Stephens, all of Carmel, IN. Ron is also survived by many wonderful nieces, nephews and cousins.