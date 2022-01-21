HIGHLAND, IN - Ronald M. Bondi, 72, of Highland, formerly of Whiting, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022 at the Community Hospital, Munster. He was the beloved son of the late Delmo and Anna (Uher) Bondi; loving brother of Kathi Bondi; dearest uncle of Hayley; cherished fiancee of Jenny Lim; great neighbors, the Vayus Family; many cousins.

A Memorial Service will be planned for a future date, private interment services were held at St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St, Whiting, IN. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on line at www.baranfh.com .

Ron Bondi was born on January 25, 1949 and was a lifelong resident of the Calumet Region. He was a graduate of St. John the Baptist Catholic School, Whiting, Bishop Noll Institute, Hammond, Class of 1967 and earned his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Purdue University in Political Science. He was an avid reader, traveler and follower of current events. He was a retiree of the Inland Steel Co. and LTV Steel Co. with over 35 years of service. Devoted to his family, Ronald will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, 1849 Lincoln Ave, Whiting, IN 46394, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400