MERRILLVILLE, IN - Ronald M. Smith "Tank", age 77 of Merrillville, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2021.

Ronald is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Judy; son, Jeff (Amanda) Carrigan; brother, Tim (Lori) Smith; sisters: Rae Ann French and Elaine (Frank) Davis; honorary children: Vanessa Eitel, Titus Eitel, Troy Zimmer, and Jayson Carrigan; treasured grandchildren: Brady, Emma, Austin, and Ally; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Buck and Dolly; brother-in-law, Don French; and Captain Jack

Tank served as an honored member of the United States Army, was a member of ABATE of Indiana for 32 years, and worked at Zimco Ready Mix for 23 years.

Memorial visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, March 10, 2021 from 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM with service at 6:00 PM at Calumet Park Funeral Chapel, 7535 Taft St., Merrillville, IN 46410. Donations may be made to the family or to Humane Indiana. For more info, call 219-736-5840