CHICAGO, IL - Ronald Michael Miniat, age 89, of Chicago, Illinois passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 20, 2018, surrounded by his beloved family. Ron was married to the late Pauline nee: Foerner. Together, they built a partnership that lasted 62 years, a family of five children, 18 grandchildren, and five great- grandchildren. Ron was the proud father of Susan (Jerome) Kolavo, Michael Miniat, David (Lisa) Miniat, Amy (Charles) Nalon and Sara (Stacey) Huels; legendary Papa to Peter (Samantha), Daniel, John, Caroline (Colin) and Paulina Kolavo; Taylor (Coy) Hildreth and Jessica (Kevin) Miniat; Matthew (Katherine), Mark (Emily), Charles & Megan Miniat; Thomas, Joseph, Jack and Katherine Nalon, and Madeline, Henry and Michael Huels; adoring great grandfather of Jett Colton, James Ronald, Blaise Marie, Haven Pauline, and Luke Ronald; loving uncle to Renee (Michael) Botelho; cherished brother-in-law of Mary 'Swiss' Foerner; dear nephew of LaVern Carter; and friend to many.
Ron was a graduate of St. Joseph's College, served in the U.S. Army, and went on to expand his family's business, now over 100 years old, well in to its fifth generation. Ron was a recognized innovator and leader in the meat industry. He was equally known for his advocacy on behalf of others and his passion for organizations that help children, especially JDRF and Misericordia Heart of Mercy. Ron will be remembered for his leadership, friendship, generous spirit, commitment to his family and the broader Miniat 'family' he created throughout his remarkable life.
A viewing will be held on Friday, December 28, 2018 at Old St. Patrick's Church, 700 W. Adams Street, Chicago, Illinois. The viewing will start at 9:00 a.m. and be followed by a funeral Mass at 10:00a.m. A private family interment will immediately follow. All family and friends are invited to a 'Celebration of Life' at Olympia Fields Country Club, 2800 Country Club Drive, Olympia Fields, IL, which will be held from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to benefit an organization long revered by the Miniat Family: Misericordia Heart of Mercy, Attn: Sister Rosemary Connelly, 6300 North Ridge Ave., Chicago, IL 60660. Funeral arrangements handled by the LEONARD MEMORIAL HOME, Glen Ellyn. Funeral Info: (630) 469-0032