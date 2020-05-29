× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ronald Miller Ramos

FORMERLY OF NW INDIANA — Former resident Ronald Miller Ramos passed after a brief illness. Born Jan. 1, 1960, to Joseph and Mary Ann Ramos, Ron was a 1978 HHS and 1982 Purdue University graduate. Ron was an employee of Mary's Grocery.

Surviving are a sister, Debi Ann Ramos; brothers, Joseph Ramos, Robert (Judy) Ramos and Frank(Suzanne) Ramos; nephews Scott and Rafa; niece, Danielle; and great-nieces and nephew Madalyn, Quinn and Rayden. Also surviving are former spouse Wendy Miller and special friends Teresa Young and Eileen VW.

He was preceded in death by his parents and fur babies Joe Boxer, Choco and Xena.

In lieu of a funeral service visit Ron Bubba Miller on Facebook.