Jan. 6, 1947 - May 8, 2022
Ronald Mokol often referred to as "Ron" or "Ronnie" by friends and family, age 75, passed away peacefully May 8, 2022, after recent health issues. He was born on January 6, 1947, in Gary, IN to Peter Mokol Sr. and Mary (Rado) Mokol. He attended Gary Edison High school where he played football and wrestled. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and worked as an Engineer for several railroads in Indiana, Texas, and New York, retiring in Johnson City, NY where he passed away. As a young father, Ronald coached little league baseball and football teams. He was an adventurer who adored long road trips, spending time in nature, camping, rowing, swimming, and fishing. His other hobbies included socializing with his friends and family, working on his house, tending to his rose gardens, and helping others in need. He was a lover and a fighter who helped others when necessary and defended those who needed it most. He was strong, courageous, and loved with intent. He will be missed dearly.
Ronald is survived by his children: Ronald G. Mokol of Johnson City, NY, Robert "Bobby" Mokol of Texas, Christine Eades of Gulf Shores, AL, Michael (Laura) Terek of Schererville, IN, and Laura (Matt) Cler of Carmel, IN and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his first wife, Judy Single, his fourth wife, Terry Mokol, and his brothers Peter Mokol and Kenneth Mokol and his sisters Sue Hammons, and Karen Foor.
Ronald was preceded in death by his father, Peter Mokol Sr. and mother, Mary (Rado) Mokol, his son Robert Terek, his brothers Robert Rado and Michael Mokol, and his other wives Vicky Manley and Carol Ralson.
Visitation with family and friends will be held at CALUMET PARK CHAPEL, 7535 W Taft St, Merrillville, IN 46410 on Thursday, May 26, 2022, starting at 9:00 am with a memorial service beginning at 10:00 am. Burial in the veteran's section will follow at CALUMET PARK CEMETERY, 2305 W 73rd Ave, Merrillville, IN 46410. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family or to the Alliance for the Great Lakes at www.GreatLakes.org in Ronald's memory.