Ronald Mokol often referred to as "Ron" or "Ronnie" by friends and family, age 75, passed away peacefully May 8, 2022, after recent health issues. He was born on January 6, 1947, in Gary, IN to Peter Mokol Sr. and Mary (Rado) Mokol. He attended Gary Edison High school where he played football and wrestled. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and worked as an Engineer for several railroads in Indiana, Texas, and New York, retiring in Johnson City, NY where he passed away. As a young father, Ronald coached little league baseball and football teams. He was an adventurer who adored long road trips, spending time in nature, camping, rowing, swimming, and fishing. His other hobbies included socializing with his friends and family, working on his house, tending to his rose gardens, and helping others in need. He was a lover and a fighter who helped others when necessary and defended those who needed it most. He was strong, courageous, and loved with intent. He will be missed dearly.