Aug. 17, 1937 - Aug. 27, 2021
CLAYTON, IN - Ronald Phillips, age 84, of Clayton, IN, passed away on Friday, August 27, 2021.
Ronald is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Phillips; children: Jeff Phillips, Alicia (Chuck) Becker; seven stepchildren: Karen (Steve) Hirlston, Kathy (Alan) Pefley, Cheryl Phillips, David (Mary Ellen) Phillips, Rick Phillips, Chris (Susie) Phillips, Larry (Jamie) Phillips; grandchildren: Brandon and Blake Becker; 25 step-grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
Ronald was preceded in death by: his wife, Lorraine Phillips; and parents: Victor and Arlene Phillips.
Ronald proudly served in the US Army, Army Reserve and was a recruiter during the operation,"Desert". He was a former deacon at the Emmanuel Presbyterian Church. Ronald worked over 30 years with the Indiana Department of Corrections. He also was an insurance salesman for John Hancock. Ronald was a member of the NRA, American Legion, Order of DeMolay and a council member of Bethel's #96 and #69. Ronald also served on the boat patrol for Lake Dale. He loved to hunt, fish and camp. He loved to spend time with his family and grandchildren and telling jokes. He was a proud member of the Crown Point High School football team. During his 70's, he took a hunting trip to Alaska on horseback.
Friends may visit with the family from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL HOME, 811 E. Franciscan Dr., Crown Point, IN 46307.
Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, September 3, 2021, at the Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville, IN. To share a memory or leave a condolence, go to the Geisen Funeral Home, Pruzin-Little Chapel website at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.