Ronald Phillips

Ronald proudly served in the US Army, Army Reserve and was a recruiter during the operation,"Desert". He was a former deacon at the Emmanuel Presbyterian Church. Ronald worked over 30 years with the Indiana Department of Corrections. He also was an insurance salesman for John Hancock. Ronald was a member of the NRA, American Legion, Order of DeMolay and a council member of Bethel's #96 and #69. Ronald also served on the boat patrol for Lake Dale. He loved to hunt, fish and camp. He loved to spend time with his family and grandchildren and telling jokes. He was a proud member of the Crown Point High School football team. During his 70's, he took a hunting trip to Alaska on horseback.