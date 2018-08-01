VALPARAISO, IN - Ronald R. Duncan, 82, of Valparaiso passed away Sunday, July 29, 2018. He was born December 5, 1935 in Valparaiso to Harry and Leona Duncan, graduated from Valparaiso High School and served proudly with the U.S. Army. Ron served with the U.S. Department of Defense in Germany before working in the Payroll Department at Midwest Steel until retiring in 1997. He was an avid golfer and Cubs fan whose humor may have sometimes been lost on those who needed it most.
He married Christel Bollenmuller who survives along with their daughter, Myriam Mauck of Valparaiso; grandchildren: Chris Mauck and Erica (Clinton) Evans; great-grandchildren: Makenzie and Riley; two brothers and two sisters. He was preceded in death by his son Michael Duncan and son-in-law, Kenneth Mauck.
A memorial visitation will be held Thursday from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso with memorial service beginning at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the VNA Hospice.