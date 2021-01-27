Ronald R. Kerbs

CROWN POINT, IN — Ronald R. Kerbs, 86, of Crown Point, passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021, at his home.

Ron is survived by his sons, John W. (Betty) Kerbs, of Crown Point, and Thomas J. Kerbs, of Crown Point; grandchildren, Jonathan M. (Angela) Kerbs and David (Megan) Kerbs; and great grandchildren, Matthew, Isabella and James.

Ron was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; son, Ronald Jr.; four brothers and two sisters.

Ron was the owner and operator of Ron & Sons Auto Repair in Crown Point for 54 years. He was a member of the Crown Point Lions Club since 1957. He was also a member of the Hoosier Cruisers Camping Club and the Ramblin' Sams Camping Club. He was a St. Anthony Medical Center Auxillary volunteer for more than 40 years of service.

Private funeral services are in the care of GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point with burial at St. Mary's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Ron's name to the Crown Point Lions Club.

Visit Ronald's online guestbook at GeisenFuneralHome.com 219 663 2500.