MERRILLVILLE, IN - Ronald R. Miles, age 81, of Merrillville, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020.

Ron is survived by his wife, Lillian Miles (nee Joyce) of 59 years; sister-in-law, Janice Joyce; two nephews: Eric and David Joyce and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents and older brother, Robert.

Ron was born January 2, 1939 to Kelso and Edna Miles in Kansas City, MO. In 1946, the family relocated to Hobart, IN. In his high school years, Ron ran track and cross country at Hobart High School, where he graduated in 1957. He attended Indiana University NW in Gary. Ron started working for Coca-Cola Bottling Co in Gary in 1960, and then went on to work for Brumms Distributors in Hammond in 1964. He began his career in aviation at Beckett Airways in Cleveland, OH, as a Co-Pilot in 1970, and retired from Executive Jet Management as a Captain in 2004.

Throughout his life, Ron was an avid sports fan, and a great lover of dogs. He will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 10:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 12:00 PM with Fr. James Meade officiating. Ron will be laid to rest at City of Crown Point Historic Maplewood Cemetery at a later date.