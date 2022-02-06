Ronald R. Yacko

ADAMSVILLE, TN -
Ronald Raymond Yacko was born 84 years ago in Gary, IN. He was united in marriage with Catherine Owens in 1970. He was the son of the late John & Anna Yacko Jr.. Ron served his country in the US Army and was honorably discharged. He worked at Rockwell, Inland Steel, US Steel, and School City of Hobart in Indiana. He retired to Adamsville, Tennessee.
He departed this life on Saturday evening January 15, 2022.
Survived by wife Catherine, and three children: Scott, Samantha, and Randy; sister, Elaine Cox; one grandchild, Seth; nieces, nephews.
Ron chose to donate his body to Genesis Research.
The family held private services.