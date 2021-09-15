Ronald "Ron" Haskins

July 26, 1947 — Sep. 13, 2021

NORTH WEBSTER, IN — Ronald "Ron" Haskins, 74, of North Webster, IN passed away on September 13, 2021. He was born on July 26, 1947 in East Chicago, IN to George and Bernadine (Woodburn) Haskins.

He graduated in 1965 from Roosevelt High School in East Chicago and attended Midwest Institute of Automation in Gary. He was married on June 28, 1969 to MaryAnn C. Matson who preceded him on May 12, 2021. He retired from LTV Steel in Indiana Harbor after 34 years and formerly employed at Gregory's Supermarket in Hessville, IN for three years and Realty World Real Estate in Dyer, IN for four years. He formerly lived in East Chicago, IN and Griffith, IN before moving to the North Webster area in 2002.

He formerly attended Good Shepherd Episcopal Church in East Chicago, IN. He was a life member of the East Chicago Good Fellows, Hammond Mohawks 30 years, East Chicago Street Sweepers Auto Club for 25 years, and was an avid fisherman.

He is survived by: daughter Amber K. Haskins of Rochelle, IL; son Ronald W. (Pam) Haskins II of North Webster; two granddaughters and great Grandson; two brothers: Thomas Haskins of Oak Forest, IL and Timothy Haskins of Demotte, IN.