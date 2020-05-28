Ronald "Ron" S. Szymanski

Shortly thereafter Ron was drafted to the military and served his country honorably in the United States Army from 1962 – 1964. He was a part of the Motor Pool during his time in the Army. His family remembers him to be very talented when it came to mechanics. He knew his way around a tool shop. He enjoyed playing golf and loved the time he was able to spend fishing and taking in lake life in Pierceton, IN. No one could have been any happier than Ron when he was out fishing. His first job was working as a mechanic and he ended his career as a welder, mechanic, and operator in the Local 150 Operating Engineers and eventually became a lifetime member. Ron was a member of Ross Reformed Church.