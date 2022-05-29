PORTAGE, IN - Ronald "Ron" Smith, 72, of Portage, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022. He was born October 29, 1949 in Hopkinsville, KY to Kenneth and Juanita (Armstrong) Smith. Ron graduated from Lew Wallace High School in 1969 and made his career as a Welder with ArcelorMittal/Inland Steel. He was an avid bowler who participated in many leagues and while chasing a perfect score, reached a game high of 299. Ron enjoyed playing poker and trips to the boats, showing his nieces and nephews up in chess, and spending time with his family over holiday dinners. He loved to make people laugh and will be remembered as a great friend who was generous with his time and resources. Ron will be dearly missed by all who knew him.