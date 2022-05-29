 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ronald "Ron" Smith

Oct. 29, 1949 - May 27, 2022

PORTAGE, IN - Ronald "Ron" Smith, 72, of Portage, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022. He was born October 29, 1949 in Hopkinsville, KY to Kenneth and Juanita (Armstrong) Smith. Ron graduated from Lew Wallace High School in 1969 and made his career as a Welder with ArcelorMittal/Inland Steel. He was an avid bowler who participated in many leagues and while chasing a perfect score, reached a game high of 299. Ron enjoyed playing poker and trips to the boats, showing his nieces and nephews up in chess, and spending time with his family over holiday dinners. He loved to make people laugh and will be remembered as a great friend who was generous with his time and resources. Ron will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Ron is survived by his daughter, Andrea (Matthew) Darrol of Valparaiso; grandchildren: Carter, Maija, Delilah; close friends: Debbie & Les Gabel; brother, Robert (Rita) Smith of Valparaiso; nephews: Jonathan and Michael Smith; niece, Julia Smith; aunt, Dixie Armstrong; and cousins: Melissa, Sharon, and Tammy Armstrong, Don (Sharon) Wallace, and Steven Wallace. He was preceded in death by his father and stepmother, Kenneth and Bea Smith; and mother and step-father, Juanita and Pete DeMers.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at Moeller Funeral Home, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso. Memorial donations may be made in Ron's name to the Alzheimer's Association.

