 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ronald "Ron" Wilkins

  • 0

July 6, 1938 - Feb. 1, 2022

PORTAGE, IN - Ronald "Ron" Wilkins, age 83, of Portage, IN, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

Ron is survived by his wife of 56 years, Ruthann Wilkins (nee Cogley); four children: Lisa (Steve) Ford, Ron (Dawn) Wilkins, Derek Wilkins, Teresa (Clint) Walker; eight grandchildren: Steven and Lauren Ford, Sydney and Ronnie Wilkins, Anna and Amelia Trinks, Eve and Adelynn Walker; his nieces, nephews and extended family.

Ron was preceded in death by his father, Albert Wilkins; mother, Marie Cardinale; step-father, Joseph Cardinale; step-mother, Catherine Wilkins; step-brother, Dick Wilkins.

Ron was a graduate of Horace Mann High School, Class of 1957. He served his country with the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. After honorable discharge he then worked for and retired from Inland Steel as a senior computer analyst with 37 years of service. After retirement, Ron worked part-time at Portage Super Wash and Portage Quick Change. He was an avid fisherman and would travel every summer to Canada with his family. Ron also enjoyed landscaping. He was a very loving husband, father, and grandfather.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, February 7, 2022 at Pruzin Brothers Funeral Service, 2700 Willowcreek Rd. Portage, IN 46368 from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a prayer service at 6:00 PM.

Additional visitation will take place at Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church, 2929 Willowcreek Rd. Portage, IN 46368 on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 9:30 AM until time of Funeral Service at 10:00 AM with Rev. Kevin McCarthy officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

Visit Ron's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Palin resumes court battle with New York Times

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts