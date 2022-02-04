July 6, 1938 - Feb. 1, 2022

PORTAGE, IN - Ronald "Ron" Wilkins, age 83, of Portage, IN, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

Ron is survived by his wife of 56 years, Ruthann Wilkins (nee Cogley); four children: Lisa (Steve) Ford, Ron (Dawn) Wilkins, Derek Wilkins, Teresa (Clint) Walker; eight grandchildren: Steven and Lauren Ford, Sydney and Ronnie Wilkins, Anna and Amelia Trinks, Eve and Adelynn Walker; his nieces, nephews and extended family.

Ron was preceded in death by his father, Albert Wilkins; mother, Marie Cardinale; step-father, Joseph Cardinale; step-mother, Catherine Wilkins; step-brother, Dick Wilkins.

Ron was a graduate of Horace Mann High School, Class of 1957. He served his country with the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. After honorable discharge he then worked for and retired from Inland Steel as a senior computer analyst with 37 years of service. After retirement, Ron worked part-time at Portage Super Wash and Portage Quick Change. He was an avid fisherman and would travel every summer to Canada with his family. Ron also enjoyed landscaping. He was a very loving husband, father, and grandfather.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, February 7, 2022 at Pruzin Brothers Funeral Service, 2700 Willowcreek Rd. Portage, IN 46368 from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a prayer service at 6:00 PM.

Additional visitation will take place at Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church, 2929 Willowcreek Rd. Portage, IN 46368 on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 9:30 AM until time of Funeral Service at 10:00 AM with Rev. Kevin McCarthy officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

