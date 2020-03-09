ST. JOHN, IN - Ronald "Ronnie" J. Parsanko, age 65, of St. John, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020. He was born in East Chicago on June 23, 1954 to Irene Bozek and the late Anthony Parsanko. In 1983, he married his loving wife, Gayle. Ronnie loved his family. He worked for 43 years at Inland/ArcelorMittal. Ronnie loved golf, poker, horse racing, fishing, sports, Chicago White Sox and Blackhawks. Ronnie was a devoted husband, father, son, paparoni, brother and uncle and will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him. He leaves to cherish his memory with his wife, Gayle L Parsanko nee Morris; his step-son, Michael J. (Ryan) Lannon, Jr; his mother, Irene Bozek nee Kusbel; his sister, Rosemary (Tom) Taggart; his brother, David Parsanko; his granddaughter, Tessa Lannon; his special niece Amber (Anthony) Bishop and their children: Adysen, Ariyana, Avander and Axeton; and other nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Anthony Parsanko and his sister, Nancy Hetterscheidt.