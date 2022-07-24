Feb. 20, 1929 - July 19, 2022
HOBART, IN - Ronald Semper, age 93, of Hobart passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at his home. He was born on February 20, 1929, to the late Theodore and Isabell (nee Kramer) Semper in Chicago, IL. Ronald was a 1949 Lew
Wallace graduate and a past member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church and St. Peter and Paul of Portage. On May 6, 1951, he married the love of his life, Diane Poulos at Saint Constantine and Helena Greek Orthodox Church in Gary. Ronald retired from Nipsco after 40 years, he started his lifetime career as a laborer and climbed the Nipsco ladder and became the Electrical and Construction Supervisor. He proudly served his country for 10 years in the United States Navy Reserves. He enjoyed vacations to the Pan Handle in Florida to spend time with family. Ronald will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, and friend. He was a man of few words, but his words had a strong impact.
Ronald is survived by his two sons: Theodore "Ted" (Hazel) Semper of Prairieville, LA, and Michael Semper of Hobart; two granddaughters: Mary Lillian (Lance) Triche and Kyla Painter; and many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 yrs., Diane Semper; granddaughter, Marcy Diane Semper; sister, Joyce Mae Semper; brother, Donald Semper.
Per Ronald's wishes there will be no services. Arrangements are
entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel, 600 West Old Ridge, Hobart Chapel 46342. (219)-942-2109 or share online condolences with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes@comcast.net.