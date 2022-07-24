Ronald Semper

Wallace graduate and a past member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church and St. Peter and Paul of Portage. On May 6, 1951, he married the love of his life, Diane Poulos at Saint Constantine and Helena Greek Orthodox Church in Gary. Ronald retired from Nipsco after 40 years, he started his lifetime career as a laborer and climbed the Nipsco ladder and became the Electrical and Construction Supervisor. He proudly served his country for 10 years in the United States Navy Reserves. He enjoyed vacations to the Pan Handle in Florida to spend time with family. Ronald will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, and friend. He was a man of few words, but his words had a strong impact.