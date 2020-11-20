Ronald Sipkema

DeMOTTE, IN — Ronald Sipkema, 78, of DeMotte, went to be with the Lord, Monday, November 16, 2020, at Oak Grove Christian Retirement Village. He was born December 4, 1941, in Rensselaer, the son of Clarence and Henricka (Schoonveld) Sipkema.

Ron was a graduate of DeMotte High School, class of 1959. He married Loretta (Hoogeveen) on February 1, 1963, in Lansing, IL. Ron was a lifetime farmer. He was a member and elder-deacon at the American Reformed Church, served on the county council for 11 years, during which he served terms as president. Ron was also a founding member and vicar on the board of Oak Grove Christian Retirement Village for 10 years.

Ron is survived by his loving family, wife of 57 years, Loretta Sipkema; daughter, Janet (Dave) Herbst; grandchildren, Austin (Carly) Sipkema and Autumn (Drew) Denisiuk; great-grandchildren: Maddox, Kaden, Hadley and Camdyn Sipkema, and Corie and Riven Denisiuk; and sister, Mary (Al) DeVries.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents and son, Jeff Sipkema.