Ronald T. Nirtaut

HAPPY 1ST BIRTHDAY IN HEAVEN

Birthday wishes, sent to Heaven from your Family below. We miss and love you dearly and we wanted you to know.

Your Birthday's not forgotten and your memory lives on. We celebrate the life you had even though you've gone.

If we were given just one wish, one that would come true, we'd wish you back beside us to spend this day with you.

We will always love and miss you and will often shed a tear, especially on your special day year after year.

We Love You Forever, Carolyn, Children and Grandchildren.