Ronald Timothy Carter

Tim was born June 6, 1963 in Hammond, IN to Ronald L. and Sandra L. Carter and was a 1981 graduate of Munster High School. He was a member of Masonic Lodge 462 and the Orak Shrine Center, Motor Patrol in Michigan City, IN. Tim spent the majority of his career operating their family business, Ronwal Transportation along side his father where he was very well known and respected in the industry . He was a car enthusiast attending countless car shows and auto museums. Tim cherished his family always placing them first above all else. He was kind, generous, hardworking and always willing to lend a helping hand. Tim was a loving son, husband, father and friend and will truly be missed by all whose lives he touched.