Ronald W. Bartnicki

GRIFFITH, IN — Ronald W. Bartnicki, 79, of Griffith, passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021. He is survived by his children, Dan (Anna) Bartnicki and Karyn (Phil) Gross; grandchildren: Aidan, Leah, Kevin and Addison; and sister, Patricia Bartnicki. Preceded in death by Judith Bartnicki (wife) and Bruce Bartnicki (brother).

Wake will be held Thursday, May 27, 2021, at White Funeral Home, 921 W. 45th Ave., Griffith, from 6 to 8:00 p.m. Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 525 N. Broad St., Griffith.

Ronald was born in Michigan City. He graduated from Marquette High School in 1959. He was educated at St. Meinrad and obtained a master's degree from Purdue in social work. He served as a federal probation and parole officer until he retired in 1997.

He spent his retirement years very active at St. Mary's Church. He served as head usher, president of the Men's Club, and was involved in family services. He was the president of Griffith's EMS Board. He enjoyed his weekly bowling leagues and was a caregiver for many.

However, his greatest accomplishment was his very close bond to his wife of 44 years, Judy, and his family. Ron was warm, compassionate and giving of his time.

For more information, please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com