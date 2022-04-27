Jan. 22, 1943 - April 24, 2022

CHESTERTON - Ronald W. Cimbala, age 79, of Chesterton, formerly of Portage, passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022. He was born in Duquesne, PA, on January 22, 1943 to the late Andrew and Ann Cimbala.

Ron served in the United States Army from 1961-1964. He worked for General Electric Company for 26 years and then worked at US Steel until he retired in 2004. He was a published author of the children's story named Angelo: Coming Home. He was an artist and spent his time painting, woodworking and writing poems. Ron will be remembered for his sense of humor, but most importantly as a loving husband and father.

He is survived by his two daughters: Jennifer Cimbala of Valparaiso, IN and Kathleen Cimbala (Slavek Kucharski) of Chicago, IL.

Preceded in death by his wife, Joan G. (nee Whittaker) Cimbala; daughter, Sara Cimbala; and his parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in Ronald's name to Mercy For Animals, 1150 Conrad Court, Hagerstown, MD 21740-5905.

Services will be held Friday, April 29, 2022, beginning with visitation at 10:00 a.m. followed by an 11:00 a.m. mass with Rev. Kevin McCarthy officiating at Nativity of Our Savior Church, 2949 Willowcreek Rd. in Portage.

Friends and family may gather for visitation on Thursday, April 28, 2022, from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, Olson Chapel, 5341 Central Ave. Portage, IN, 46368. Cremation to follow. For more information, please call 219-762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.