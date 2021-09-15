Ronald W. Derks

Ron grew up in Lansing, IL and graduated from T.F. South High School. He then completed his Bachelor's Degree from Illinois State University. He worked for different companies in sales and ended his career with NIPSCO, where he worked with a great group of men who made his job worth going to.

Ron's biggest achievements were being a great husband, amazing and dedicated Father, and a loving and fun Poppy to his three grandchildren. Ron grew up attending Trinity Reformed Church and has attended Bethel Church in Crown Point, IN, for the past 32 years. Ron has many hobbies which included; traveling with his wife, Cindi, golfing, working in the yard, putzing in the garage and being a Poppy to his three precious grandchildren. Ron always saw the bright side of life, never had a bad thing to say about others and was always laughing. His family and friends will forever remember his smile and his motto, "Everything is going to be okay." Ron's welcoming and loving spirit will forever be missed by those who were lucky enough to know him.