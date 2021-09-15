Ronald W. Derks
April 30, 1957 — Sep. 10, 2021
CROWN POINT, IN — Ronald W. Derks, of Crown Point, IN, was called home by God on Friday, September 10, 2021. Born April 30, 1957, in Chicago Heights, IL, to the late Milton and Hassie (Northcutt) Derks.
Ron grew up in Lansing, IL and graduated from T.F. South High School. He then completed his Bachelor's Degree from Illinois State University. He worked for different companies in sales and ended his career with NIPSCO, where he worked with a great group of men who made his job worth going to.
Ron's biggest achievements were being a great husband, amazing and dedicated Father, and a loving and fun Poppy to his three grandchildren. Ron grew up attending Trinity Reformed Church and has attended Bethel Church in Crown Point, IN, for the past 32 years. Ron has many hobbies which included; traveling with his wife, Cindi, golfing, working in the yard, putzing in the garage and being a Poppy to his three precious grandchildren. Ron always saw the bright side of life, never had a bad thing to say about others and was always laughing. His family and friends will forever remember his smile and his motto, "Everything is going to be okay." Ron's welcoming and loving spirit will forever be missed by those who were lucky enough to know him.
He leaves behind his loving Wife of 40 years, Cindi (nee Schreib) Derks; two sons: Wes (Bekah) Derks' Ben (Lynsey) Derks; three precious grandchildren: Remy, Daxton and Addisyn. Brother, Marv (Sara) Derks; two Sisters: Cheryl (Chuck) Blair, Karen (Jerry) Scherwin; Brother-In-Law, Russ (Dawn) Schreib; Mother-In-Law, Betty Schreib; several nieces and nephews: Danielle (Dave) Mankin, Greg (Alexa) Blair, Jerry (Lauren) Scherwin, Lauren (Josh) Batayeh, Ryan Blair, Megan Derks, Daniel Derks, Cooper and Eva Schreib and many friends.
Ron is welcomed into eternity by his parents, Milton and Hassie Derks; son, Alex and Father-In-Law, Bud.
A public visitation for Ron will be held Thursday, September 16, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Bethel Church, 10202 Broadway, Crown Point, IN 46307. A service/Celebration of Life will occur at Bethel Church on Friday, September 17, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. with co-celebrants Pastor Steve DeWitt and Pastor Gary Butler.
Memorial gifts in Ron's name may be made to The Women's Center of Northwest Indiana, an organization that Ron and Cindi have been involved with for the past 30 years.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ChapelLawnFunerals.com for the Derks family.