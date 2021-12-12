DYER, IN - Ronald W. Thompson, age 81, of Dyer, passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021. He is survived by his son Brian Thompson; granddaughter Tamara Thompson; sister Nancy Goble; brother Lonnie Thompson; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife Pearl, son Jeffery, and granddaughter Ashley.

Visitation will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 1920 Hart Street in Dyer on Monday, December 13, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:30 a.m. Burial Chapel Lawn Cemetery.

Ron worked at the Ford Stamping Plant for 47 years and was active with the UAW.