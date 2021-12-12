 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ronald W. Thompson

Ronald W. Thompson

DYER, IN - Ronald W. Thompson, age 81, of Dyer, passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021. He is survived by his son Brian Thompson; granddaughter Tamara Thompson; sister Nancy Goble; brother Lonnie Thompson; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife Pearl, son Jeffery, and granddaughter Ashley.

Visitation will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 1920 Hart Street in Dyer on Monday, December 13, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:30 a.m. Burial Chapel Lawn Cemetery.

Ron worked at the Ford Stamping Plant for 47 years and was active with the UAW. www.fagenmiller.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: 6 dead in Amazon building collapse, Edwardsville fire chief says

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts