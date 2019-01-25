Ronald Walter Kolisz
VALDOSTA, GA - Ronald Walter Kolisz, age 79, of Valdosta, GA (formerly of Hammond, IN) died Saturday, January 19, 2019, at Langdale Hospice House surrounded by family. Memorial Services will be held 1:00 PM, Friday, January 25, 2019, at St. Johns Catholic Church in Valdosta, GA. Mr. Kolisz was born February 25, 1939, to the late Walter Kolisz and Charlotte Frankowski. Ronald was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Ronald is veteran of the United States Navy.
He retired from Inland Steel after 30 years. He loved books, crosswords, and was an avid Chicago sports fan. He loved to make people laugh, especially himself!
Survivors include his sons, Paul Kolisz (Bardstown, KY ), Eric (Katie) Kolisz (Valdosta, GA), daughters Jennifer (Jason) Bailey (Valdosta, GA), Amy Slaven (Valdosta, GA), daughter in law Karin Kolisz (Hebron, IN) and one sister Virginia Smith (Plymouth, IN). He is also survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by is loving wife, Eileen Kolisz, his sons Nick Kolisz, Greg Kolisz, daughter Tamara Hall, and granddaughter Amber Dykes.
