Ronald Warkentien, Jr.

Ronald Warkentien, Jr.

Ronald Warkentien, Jr.

Dec. 31, 1956 - Feb. 21, 2021

HOBART, IN - Ronald Warkentien, Jr., age 64, of Hobart, passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021 at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart. He was born in Gary, Indiana on December 31, 1956. Ronald was a landlord and a truck driver with the Teamsters. He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose in Hobart.

Ronald is survived by his mother, Shirley Mula; son, Ron Warkentien; grandchildren, Ronald Lee, Jr., Kristin, Hailey; sister, Nancy (David) Cross; and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Dean Warkentien.

A burial of Ronald's cremains will take place at Highland Cemetery in North Judson. Cremation was entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel. For more information, please call 219-942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.

