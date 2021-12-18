HAMMOND, IN - Ronald Wayne Mahns, age 66, of Hammond, Indiana, passed peacefully, and went home to the Lord, on Saturday, December 11, 2021. Ron is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years, Kathy Mahns (nee Sankowski); his cherished daughter, Samantha Kollintzas (Mahns); his loved son-in-law, George Kollintzas; and his granddaughter and "Angel of Life", Zoe Kollintzas; and his sweet mother, Corinne Mahns. He is also survived by his seven siblings: Terry (Dave) Czapla, Bill (Xueting) Mahns, Cathy (Phil) Walma, Cyndi Szany, Dan (Tammy) Mahns, Scott (Sophie) Mahns, and Celine (Manuel) Montes; beloved uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his son, Nathanael Mahns; and father, William Mahns.

Ron retired from American Steel Foundries after 27 years of service. He had a passion for riding his Harley, eating delicious food, and traveling to new places. He lived his life on his own terms. Family always came first, but standing up for his freedom was never far behind. Ron was one-of-a-kind, and his authenticity made him memorable. Full of sarcasm and depth, Ron had his own perspective and was not afraid to share it. He had a great big heart, and his love taught you to be courageous. Ron will be greatly missed by those who love him.