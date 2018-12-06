LAKE STATION, IN - Ronald Wayne Thomas, age 55, a lifetime Lake Station resident passed away Sunday December 2, 2018. He was born on February 28, 1963 in Gary, IN.
He is survived by sons, Andrew, Ronald and Joseph Thomas, and Jonathan Holman, mother, Faye (Coke) Tully, brother, Robert, sister, Laurie.
Memorial visitation is Friday December 7, 2018 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 6 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, BRADY CHAPEL, 3781 Central Ave., Lake Station