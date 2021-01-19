May 15, 1935 - Jan. 12, 2021

CINCINNATI, OH - On Wednesday, January 12, 2021, Ronald Young passed away at the age of 85. Ronald was born May 15, 1935, in Hammond, IN, to Edward J. Young and Dorothy (O'Rourke) Young.

He served in the Army from 1954-1957 during the Korean War.

Ronald was preceded in death by his parents; his son: Paul Young; and niece: Teresa Jones. He is survived by his sister Veronica Kendall; nephews: Robert, Bill and Raymond Jones; and niece Diane (Mike) Longbons and their children: Zachary, Kaiden, and AJ.

There will be a graveside memorial held at Calvary Cemetery in Portage, IN at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 20, 2021. Flowers or donations may be sent to Burns-Kish Funeral Home.

