CROWN POINT, IN — Ronald Zakrzewski "Ron Z, Mr. Z," 77, late of Crown Point, IN, formerly of the East Side, passed away November 16, 2020. Beloved son of the late Walter and the late Mabel Zakrzewski. Loving brother of the late Wally (Maryann) Zakrzewski and Juanita (Don) Fechtner. Ron is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was a retired teacher for Harvey School District 152. Ron loved to play tennis and was a diehard Chicago Cubs fan. He was a devout Catholic and longtime parishioner of Our Lady of Consolation Church.

Visitation will be Monday, November 23, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Peter Muha officiating at ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th Lane (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th Lane) St. John. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.

