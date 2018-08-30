JACKSONVILLE, FL - Rondal Ray Ferrell, age 72, of Jacksonville, passed away on August 28, 2018 at the Bailey Center for Caring. He was born in Greenville, KY, son of the late Verne A. and Nona A. Ferrell. He had resided most of his life in Highland, IN before moving to Jacksonville in 1992. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army, having served during Vietnam and was a recipient of the Purple Heart. He retired from CSX railroad where he had worked in data processing.
Rondal was an avid antique show car collector and received many trophies. He attended lots of antique car shows in Moultrie, Georgia and Fruit Cove, FL. He also enjoyed playing the guitar and attending small Bible study groups in others' homes.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, James A. Ferrell and Norman L. Ferrell, and sister Imogene (Ferrell) Blythe.
He is survived by his four sisters, Carolyn A. Messer Evers (Randy) of Willow Spring, NC; Shirley Carter of Louisville, KY; Freda Stringer of Valparaiso, IN; Rebecca 'Becky' Gurly of Lansing, IL, a host of nieces and nephews and best friends, Sean McGraw of Jacksonville, FL and Kay Saunders (Bobby Ray) of Jacksonville, FL.
A funeral service will take place at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 31, 2018 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home. A visitation, beginning at 4:00 p.m. will precede the service. Interment will be at a later date in Jacksonville National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made to Community Hospice of Florida.
ST. JOHNS FAMILY FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements.