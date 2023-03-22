Mar. 13, 1962 - Mar. 17, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS/HAMMOND - Ronell Payton, age 61, of Indianapolis, formerly of Hammond, IN passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023.

A visitation for Ronell will be held Friday, March 24, 2023 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at New Community Baptist Church, 707 169th Street, Hammond, Indiana 46320, followed by a Celebration of Life at 11:00 AM.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crownhill.org for the Payton family. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Crown Hill Funeral Home.