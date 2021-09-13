ELKART, IN - Ronnella Roberson "Ronnie" age 54, of Elkhart, IN, formerly of East Chicago, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021 at Woodland Manor Nursing Home in Elkhart.

Ronnella is survived by three daughters: Jalisa Winfield, Sadae Pollard and Jada Pollard; mother, Brenda J. Walker; two uncles, Wilbert (Doris) Watkins and Maurice (Joyce) Watkins; god mother, Ella Mae King; mother-in-love, Helen Malone; devoted friend, Marlene Reed and a host of other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by father, Ronnie Roberson; paternal grandmother, Ruth Roberson; maternal grandfather, Emmett Watkins; uncle, William O'Bannon, Jr.

Funeral Services will be held: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church 4911 McCook Avenue, East Chicago with visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Rev. Douglas Sloss, officiating

Interment: Oak Hill Cemetery Gary, HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Roberson and Walker families during their time of loss.