Jan. 26, 1932 - March 4, 2022

GARY, IN - Rosa Alvarez (Elias), age 90, of Gary, IN, passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022.

Rosa is survived by her children: Juanita (late Salvador) Rodriguez, Carlos (Pamela) Alvarez, Francisco (late Silvia) Alvarez II, Alberto (Amelia) Alvarez; 16 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; sisters: Juana (late Jose) Martinez and Teresa (late Tacho) Elias Cardenas Anastacio Muniz.

Rosa was preceded in death by her husband, Francisco Alvarez; her brothers: Rafael Elias Cardenas, Miguel Elias Cardenas, Jose Elias Cardenas; sisters: Martha Elias Cardenas, Josefina Elias Cardenas, Amalia Elias Cardenas; grandsons: Adam Alvarez, Salvador Rodriguez III; and great-granddaughter, Tatiana Sain.

Rosa was a self-employed business owner of F&A Produce, Fruteria Alvarez and El Norteno Restaurant, which were all located on 5th Avenue in Gary. Everyone who worked for her became family.

Rosa was a joy to be around and her love was infectious. She loved to dance and was great at getting people to dance with her. She was a pillar of the community for 50 years and contributed to many organizations in the surrounding area. She was an active church member, and helped to plant a church in Mexico as well as here in Indiana.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, 2700 Willowcreek Rd., Portage, IN 46368 from 3:00 PM until time of service at 7:00 PM.

Private family interment to take place at McCool Cemetery in Portage, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Rosa's Girls on the Run of Northwest Indiana.

Visit Rosas online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.