Rosa E. Vega

Rosa E. Vega

{{featured_button_text}}

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Rosa E. Vega, age 67, of East Chicago, passed away January 24, 2020 at Munster Community Hospital. Survived by three sisters: Virginia, Alicia and Tina Vega; one brother, Domingo Vega; adoptive sons: Aaron and Michael Vega; grandchildren: Aaron, Jr. and Barbara; special niece Adrianna; and many other loving nieces, nephews, family and friends throughout the Calumet area, Texas and Mexico. Preceded in passing be her parents, Domingo and Maria Vega; sisters: Alicia Barbara, Dominga, Maria, Grace and brother Jesus.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Croatian Church, 4754 Carey Street, East Chicago, with Fr. Terry Steffens officiating. At Rest Ridgelawn-Mt Mercy Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. with Rosary service at 4:00 p.m.at OLESKA-PASTRICK FUNERAL HOME, 3934 Elm St., East Chicago, IN and also at the church from 9:30 a.m. until time of mass.

Rosa was a retired employee of Gary Community School Corp. with over 40 years of service. Member of SEIU Local 73. And also longtime Troop Leader for Boy Scouts of America. www.oleskapastrickfh.com

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts