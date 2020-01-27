EAST CHICAGO, IN - Rosa E. Vega, age 67, of East Chicago, passed away January 24, 2020 at Munster Community Hospital. Survived by three sisters: Virginia, Alicia and Tina Vega; one brother, Domingo Vega; adoptive sons: Aaron and Michael Vega; grandchildren: Aaron, Jr. and Barbara; special niece Adrianna; and many other loving nieces, nephews, family and friends throughout the Calumet area, Texas and Mexico. Preceded in passing be her parents, Domingo and Maria Vega; sisters: Alicia Barbara, Dominga, Maria, Grace and brother Jesus.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Croatian Church, 4754 Carey Street, East Chicago, with Fr. Terry Steffens officiating. At Rest Ridgelawn-Mt Mercy Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. with Rosary service at 4:00 p.m.at OLESKA-PASTRICK FUNERAL HOME, 3934 Elm St., East Chicago, IN and also at the church from 9:30 a.m. until time of mass.

Rosa was a retired employee of Gary Community School Corp. with over 40 years of service. Member of SEIU Local 73. And also longtime Troop Leader for Boy Scouts of America. www.oleskapastrickfh.com