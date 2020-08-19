× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Our queen has ascended to her heavenly throne into the arms of Jesus. The family of Rosa T. Thornton regretfully announce her passing.

Rosa Thelma Thornton passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the age of 89 in St. Margaret's Hospital holding the hand of her daughter. She was the first born to John Wesley Perkins and Carolina (Williams) Perkins on March 2, 1931. She was born in Macon County in Canton, Mississippi. She attended Macon County schools until she came to live with her Uncle Scott (Brown) and Aunt Marcella (Coon) Clark in East Chicago, Indiana at the age of 11, where she attended Franklin Elementary and Washington High School.

She accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Mt. Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Canton, Mississippi. After moving to East Chicago, Indiana, she joined Mt. Hermon Missionary Baptist Church under the pastorate of Rev. Ruffin, later Rev. K.B. Long. She had a beautiful voice and sang in the choir. Later, she moved her membership to New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Hammond, IN under Rev. W.L. Frazier, and again, she returned to Mt. Hermon M.B. Church under Rev. Andre MaGee.