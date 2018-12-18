CROWN POINT, IN - Rosa Therecia Turner, age 95, went to be with the Lord on December 10, 2018, in Crown Point, IN. Rosa is survived by her daughter, Jeanetta Boggess, of Crown Point, IN; her son, Alphis Frank Turner, Jr. and wife Jean, of Lewisville, TX; brothers Ira Hendon and wife Norma of Clarksville, TN, John Hendon and wife Gail of Westland, MI; 13 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, nine great, great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Luther and Bertha Hendon; daughters: Genievee Cowen and Betty Timmons; son-in-law, Marshal (Marty) Boggess; grandsons: Scott Turner, Daniel Cowen and Christopher Timmons.
Rosa was born in 1923 in Golden Pond, Kentucky. She married Alphis Frank Turner, Sr. in Golden Pond, KY, November 20, 1938. They were married 76 years and had four children together.
Rosa was secretary of First Southern Baptist Church, Hammond, IN for several years. In 1978 she fulfilled a lifelong dream of becoming an LPN and was employed at St. Margaret's Hospital and retired from Highland Senior Care Center. Rosa accepted Christ as her Savior and was baptized in 1945. She and her husband were charter members of Community Baptist Church where she served as secretary for several years. Rosa was a devoted Christian, wife, mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be December 19 at 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Avenue, St. John, IN. Funeral services are scheduled for December 20, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. with visitation from 10:00-10:30 a.m. at Community Baptist Church, 8651 West 93rd, St. John, IN, with Pastor William Marshall officiating. Interment will be at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens.
The family would like to thank the employees of Wittenburg Village and Hospice of the Calumet Area for their kindness and care during this past year.
Donations may be made to Samaritans Purse or the building fund of Community Baptist Church.