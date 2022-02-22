July 5, 1930 - Feb. 21, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN -

Rosaleah Moser, 91 of Valparaiso, passed away Monday, February 21, 2022. She was born July 5, 1930 in Foster, IN to the late James E. and Mary (Gouty) Rogers. Rosaleah retired from Valparaiso Community Schools where she worked as a secretary and treasurer for 18 years. She attended the LaCrosse Apostolic Christian Church and enjoyed golfing, traveling, and fun trips with her children. Most of all, Rosaleah loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and her husband of 72 years.

On November 20, 1949, Rosaleah married Wayne Moser, who survives along with their children: Donna (Roger) Long, Stanley Moser, and Diane (Steve) Osburn; grandchildren: Andy, Bryan, Sara, Ryan, Michelle, and Justin; and 12 great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by 3 brothers.

Visitation will be Wednesday, February 23, 2022 from 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a Funeral Service on Thursday at 10:00 AM at the LaCrosse Apostolic Christian Church 119 Vermont St, LaCrosse. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the LaCrosse Apostolic Christian Church. www.moellerfuneralhome.com