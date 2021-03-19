Rosalee Garcia Price

Dec. 23, 1958 — Mar. 14, 2021

Rosalee Garcia Price, 62, passed away with her loving family by her side on March 14, 2021, at Oneida Hospital.

On December 23, 1958, she was born in East Chicago, Indiana, to the late Manlio and Sarah (Cruz) Garcia. Rosalee was one of 12 children and loved growing up in such a large family. Rosalee followed her husband around the U.S. while he served his country and raised three children of her own.

Rosalee worked as a nurse aide for many years. She loved her work, but more than anything, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandson. She enjoyed camping, fishing, riding 4-wheelers, bowling and singing.

Rosalee will be missed by her three children, Brandon (Renee) Price, Ashley Price, Creighton Price; her grandson, Zachary Price; her husband, David Price; her siblings: Manlio Garcia Jr., Olga (Bob) Zacny, Celeste (Joe) Collins, Richard Garcia, Luz Maria (John) Mayfield, Jose Jaime (Tammy) Garcia, Marina (Bob) Van Gorp, Graciela Pizer, Consuelo (Stephen) Cox and George Chavez. She is predeceased by her parents and two sisters, Dora Jiron and Sandra (George) Chavez, and a large extended family.

A celebration of Rosalee's life will be held Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 4:00 PM at Strong-Burns & Sprock Funeral Home, 7751 Merrick Road, Rome. We invite family and friends to attend. Calling hours are from 2-4:00 PM prior to the service.