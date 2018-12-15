GRIFFITH, IN - Rosalene M. Potts, age 86 of Griffith, passed away on Sunday December 9, 2018. She is survived by her children Mona Christman of Lake of Four Seasons and William Potts Jr. of Florida; grandchildren Justin, Claude, Melissa, Wesley, Nicole, and Kathryn; great-grandchildren Gabriella, Paige, Madison, Zachary, Dylon, and Melina. She was preceded in death by her parents Claude and Gertie Mae Cozart, her husband of 60 years William, and by her six brothers and five sisters.
Funeral services will be held on Monday December 17, 2018 at 10:00 AM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Ave., in Griffith, IN with Pastor Brandon Matthews officiating. Cremation will follow. Friends may meet with the family on Sunday December 16, 2018 from 3:00-8:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME.
Rosalene was a member of the Griffith Baptist Church.
