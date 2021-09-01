EAST CHICAGO, IN — Rosalia Castillo, age 92 of East Chicago, IN passed away peacefully Saturday, August 28, 2021. She is survived by her four daughters: Cynthia (Frank), Bertha, Rosemary and Lena; two sons: Carlos, Jr. (Patty) and Hector (Maria); nine grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild; and brother Danny Lopez. Preceded in death by her husband, Carlos; daughter, Angela; grandson Reimundo; her father, mother, sister and numerous brothers.

Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, will be from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 2, 2021. A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Friday, September 3, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME. Burial to follow at Elmwood Cemetery, 1413 169th St, Hammond.

Rosalia was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother, daughter, sister, and aunt. She loved to read the Bible, sing, cook, sew, knit, crochet, and to work in her garden. For many years she worked as a Volunteer at St Catherine's Hospital as a Pink Lady. She had the biggest heart and cared deeply for others. Full of pure love and humbleness, her faith in Christ was never ending. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends and all who were privileged to meet her.